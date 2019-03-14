These Two Stats Together Bode Well for Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. Together

The Browns are riding high this offseason, having acquired Olivier Vernon and Odell Beckham Jr. from the Giants. They will be favored to win the AFC North at the Superbook and at William Hill they are -175 to make the playoffs.

These two stats, via George Chahrouri of Pro Football Focus, should have Browns fans very excited:

OBJ saw an accurate pass (on-frame or in-stride) on 50% of his targets last year, last among WRs. Baker was 4th in accurate throw rate week 9 on (Brady, Brees, Mahomes) — George Chahrouri (@PFF_George) March 13, 2019

The Week 9 on stat could initially feel like cherrypicking, but that’s when Freddie Kitchens took over running the offense. It is probably more reasonable when projecting Baker Mayfield going forward to use this period as opposed to the whole season.

Whether or not the Browns ultimately do win the AFC North and potentially advance further into the playoffs, they’ll certainly be interesting.