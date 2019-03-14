Joon Lee Leaving Bleacher Report for ESPN

Joon Lee is leaving Bleacher Report for ESPN, The Big Lead has learned. He will officially begin contributing to ESPN on April 1st. An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment and Lee did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Earlier today, Lee tweeted that Friday will be his final day at Bleacher Report, but did not announce his destination.

At ESPN, Lee, who is in his early 20s, will have an initial role where will be writing about baseball. This is something he did a lot of at Bleacher Report and BR Mag, including profiles of Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers. He will also contribute to ESPN’s digital video department.