5 Biggest Losers From NFL Free Agency

The biggest names of this year’s NFL free agency class have made their decisions. Some teams and players are winners. Here is a breakdown of the five biggest losers:

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are clearly in the midst of a massive transition. The team is now without its two most proven skill position players. Antonio Brown has been traded to the Oakland Raiders, and Le'Veon Bell finally found his way out of town. Juju Smith-Schuster and James Conner better be ready to step up big-time next season.

The Steelers also sat back and watched the Cleveland Browns get much better with the additions of Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson.

Pittsburgh added a solid cornerback in Steven Nelson and re-signed linebacker Anthony Chickillo but they’ve done nothing else to improve the roster significantly. Now the Steelers are left to pick through the leftovers and patch roster holes that way.

The biggest disappointment of the offseason was definitely not getting any of the Raiders’ three first-round picks in exchange for Brown.