USA Today Sports

Roundup: Will Wade Silent; Paul Manafort in Trouble for More Crimes; Wild Elon Musk Story

Roundup: Will Wade Silent; Paul Manafort in Trouble for More Crimes; Wild Elon Musk Story

Roundup

Roundup: Will Wade Silent; Paul Manafort in Trouble for More Crimes; Wild Elon Musk Story

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Beto O’Rourke enters presidential race … Will Wade taking a sudden vow of silence … IMG Academy sweating this one out … Kobe Bryant learning to curse in Bosnian is impressiveNBA Kidz are quite creativeTough break for Geno Smith … Fun to see how nervous everyone is with the Brexit countdown clock ticking … There’s double-dipping, and then there’s this … Paul Manafort charged with even more crimes … The best 50 players in Major League BaseballChiefs release Eric BerryPitt announcer Dick Groat ending 40-year careerNick Foles thanks PhiladelphiaDeadly school shooting in Brazil … Patriots seem to believe Gronk will come back … If you’re going to angrily drive from Maine to California, at least get your facts straight … Please subpoena Mark Zuckerberg … Mila Kunis

This Elon Musk guy. Started to get a little concerned. [Bloomberg]

The NBA’s real problem is people are very bad and will always overstep the line. [The Ringer]

Good to know the police were on the case here. [Gothamist]

Will Smith as The Genie. Keep saying it out loud. It’s real. Accept it.

Tim Miles falls down, goes boom.

 

Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home