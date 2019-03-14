Tom Brady Out Here Using Instagram to Court Martellus Bennett

The New England Patriots are defending Super Bowl champions, but if you’re not improving, you’re getting worse. An old baseball coach told me that and he used to hang out in the park during the late afternoon with a paper bag. So your mileage may vary.

Tom Brady, never content to rest on his unfathomable success, is now making eyes at Martellus Bennett after Bill Belichick brought in former New England hater Michael Bennett.

Bennett the tight end did not play in 2018. When he last did, though, it was for the Patriots. It may take more than an Instagram comment from Brady to lure him back. But then again, ask yourself if there’s anything you wouldn’t do upon Touchdown Tom’s suggestion?’

Makes you think.

With Rob Gronkowski, weight retirement, Bennett’s services could be in high demand. Let’s all read a lot into this. Definitely wasn’t just a guy joking around on social media.