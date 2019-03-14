NCAAB USA Today Sports

Will Wade Asks LSU to Reinstate Him

Will Wade Asks LSU to Reinstate Him

NCAAB

Will Wade Asks LSU to Reinstate Him

By 1 hour ago

By: |

LSU basketball coach Will Wade was placed on administrative leave last week after he was recorded on a wiretap allegedly discussing an “offer” for a player. Today, via Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Wade has asked to be reinstated:

Your move, Joe Alleva.

, NCAAB

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home