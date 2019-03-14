Will Wade Asks LSU to Reinstate Him
Will Wade Asks LSU to Reinstate Him
By: Ryan Glasspiegel |
1 hour ago
LSU basketball coach Will Wade was placed on administrative leave last week after he was recorded on a wiretap allegedly discussing an “offer” for a player. Today, via Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Wade has asked to be reinstated:
Your move, Joe Alleva.
