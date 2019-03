Frank Howard committed a basketball crime by attempting to trip Zion Williamson. Duke alum Jay Williams was not having it and came down hard on Howard. But as the tape shows, Williams kind of liked when Grayson Allen got into the tripping game:

Here’s a clip of @RealJayWilliams from tonight about Frank Howard tripping Zion & @RealJayWilliams in 2017 about Grayson Allen tripping players. (H/T @SteveVoot) pic.twitter.com/hn0lOlIqqf — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) March 15, 2019

People are mad, but they shouldn’t be. This one is rather simple. If you play for Duke, you can trip. Just don’t trip a Duke player.