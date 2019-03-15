Miami Dolphins Need To Trade For Josh Rosen After Moving Ryan Tannehill

The Miami Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans on Friday ,leaving their quarterback depth chart looking like a disaster movie.

The only quarterbacks left on the team’s roster are Luke Falk and Jake Rudock, who between them threw five passes during their rookie seasons in 2018. Yeah, that’s not good. Clearly the Dolphins need to look for help outside the organization, which is why being spurned by Teddy Bridgewater was so painful.

As of now the Dolphins appear to have three options: sign a journeyman placeholder and tank the 2019 season, select their next starting quarterback during the 2019 NFL Draft, or complete a trade for Josh Rosen.

There are several free agent options out there, but none are exciting. Blake Bortles, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Colin Kaepernick, AJ McCarron, Robert Griffin III and Mike Glennon are all still looking for jobs. If Miami went into the 2019 season with any of those guys under center, it would be clear the franchise was mailing in the season and preparing for a full-scale rebuild.

Miami owns the 13th pick in this year’s draft. Unless they move up, they’ll likely be picking from a group of quarterbacks that won’t include Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins. Both guys are almost certain to be gone by 13. That would likely leave Missouri’s Drew Lock and Duke’s Daniel Jones as the only true first-round talents available.

The last option might be the best. The Dolphins should engage the Arizona Cardinals about a trade for Rosen. Pretty much everyone believes the Cardinals will select Murray with the first pick in the draft. New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury loves him and probably won’t be convinced to go in another direction. That would make Rosen expendable.

A ton of experts out there believe Rosen would be the best quarterback in this year’s draft. He had a rough rookie season but the UCLA product does have a lot of upside. A deal for him would almost certainly be the best move the Dolphins could make. If they could get him for a second- or third-round pick it could be a steal.

In 2018, Rosen played in 14 games, completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His quarterback rating of 66.7 and Total QBR of 25.9 both ranked dead last among qualified quarterbacks in 2018.

So yeah, not a great year.

The Cardinals weren’t very good around Rosen though and he had a new offensive coordinator show up midway through his first season. He had a lot going against him and in the right situation could improve dramatically.