Rams 'Get Back Coach' Ted Rath Charged With Sexual Battery

Ted Rath gained some notoriety this season as the guy who kept Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay from colliding with officials on the sidelines. It was a funny, kind of cute story about an aspect of football most people ignore. What broke on Friday concerning Rath was not funny at all.

Rath, who acts as the Rams’ strength and conditioning coach, has been charged with three counts of sexual battery related to an incident from June 15, 2018. TMZ has the rest of the story:

Officials tell TMZ Sports the incident took place at a private residence in Moorpark, CA … with the alleged victim claiming Rath groped her multiple times without her consent. The Rams addressed the charges on Friday … saying, “We take these allegations very seriously.” The Rams added … “Once the charges were filed, we decided Ted would take a leave of absence from the team as this matter works its way through the justice system.” Rath is facing more than a year behind bars if convicted … and he would have to register as a sex offender. Rath is due back in court next month.

Those are serious charges and the Rams are doing the right thing by immediately distancing themselves from Rath.

Here’s the video that went viral during the season: