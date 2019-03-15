USA Today Sports

Roundup: Uber's IPO; Someone Check on George R.R. Martin; Mosque Shootings in New Zealand

Roundup: Uber's IPO; Someone Check on George R.R. Martin; Mosque Shootings in New Zealand

Roundup

Roundup: Uber's IPO; Someone Check on George R.R. Martin; Mosque Shootings in New Zealand

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Key member of Robert Mueller’s team is departingShepard Smith honoredBeto O’Rourke wants to be a heroMosque shootings in New Zealand… You should not be injecting your kids with your own blood Jose Berrios turned down a contract offer …George RR Martin needs to stop blogging and get to work .. The Patriots do free agency a bit differently … Don’t think this is going to work out for Will WadeWill never stop rooting for the Pi-stonsGolden Tate is no substitute for Odell Beckham … Uber’s April IPOCole Beasley torches Cowboys on way out … Testing Kamala Harris’ memory … Poor Aunt Becky continues to pay the ultimate price …. Kawhi Leonard will be a different person in the playoffs … Karlie Kloss

Follow Friday: Darren Rovell.

Jokic is your new god now.

Spill Canvas — The Tide

Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home