Roundup: Uber's IPO; Someone Check on George R.R. Martin; Mosque Shootings in New Zealand

Key member of Robert Mueller’s team is departing … Shepard Smith honored … Beto O’Rourke wants to be a hero … Mosque shootings in New Zealand… You should not be injecting your kids with your own blood … Jose Berrios turned down a contract offer …George RR Martin needs to stop blogging and get to work .. The Patriots do free agency a bit differently … Don’t think this is going to work out for Will Wade … Will never stop rooting for the Pi-stons … Golden Tate is no substitute for Odell Beckham … Uber’s April IPO … Cole Beasley torches Cowboys on way out … Testing Kamala Harris’ memory … Poor Aunt Becky continues to pay the ultimate price …. Kawhi Leonard will be a different person in the playoffs … Karlie Kloss

Follow Friday: Darren Rovell.

Antonio Brown’s new “Boomin” T that he is selling ($32) pic.twitter.com/B5aCW1utG1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 14, 2019

Jokic is your new god now.

Spill Canvas — The Tide