Tyreek Hill Being Investigated for Alleged Battery

The Kansas City Star is reporting that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated for alleged battery.

“The Star has obtained a police report from the Overland Park Police Department about a battery incident that lists a juvenile as the victim. Hill’s fiancee, Crystal Espinal, is listed under “others involved.” The report is dated Thursday but it’s unclear when the alleged incident took place.”

The Chiefs confirmed to the Star they are aware of the investigation and added, “We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We’ll have no further comment at this time.”

The Star added:

“A source familiar with the situation said Hill’s fiancee has been in contact with Overland Park police. The source said that the incident was against the couple’s son.”

Hill has not been charged.

We’ll update you as we hear more.