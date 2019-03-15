MLB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Bryce Harper Leaves Game After Getting Drilled in Ankle

Bryce Harper, who just signed a record-setting contract in total dollars with the Phillies, left today’s Spring Training game against the Blue Jays after getting drilled in the ankle by a 96 MPH Trent Thornton pitch. It goes without saying that Harper is one of the game’s most exciting players to watch and everyone is hoping there’s no major damage.

