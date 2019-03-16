Bill Walton Took a Bathroom Break

Bill Walton is going to do what he does, regardless of what conventional wisdom dictates. This includes talking about every available topic that isn’t the game unfolding a few feet in front of him. He decides the action.

And that action included racing off for a bathroom break before overtime of Friday’s Arizona State-Oregon game.

Bill Walton had to hit the head between regulation and OT and wandered right past the referee while play was going on, Pasch suggests some people may not want him to come back pic.twitter.com/Qa63GHsgTT — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 16, 2019

Dave Pasch, who is going to do what he does when Walton goes full Walton, snuck in a solid zinger.

Kudos to the crew for providing a memorable Pac-12 basketball moment. Those have been few and far between this year.

