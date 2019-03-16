Bill Walton Took a Bathroom Break

Bill Walton is going to do what he does, regardless of what conventional wisdom dictates. This includes talking about every available topic that isn’t the game unfolding a few feet in front of him. He decides the action.
And that action included racing off for a bathroom break before overtime of Friday’s Arizona State-Oregon game.
Dave Pasch, who is going to do what he does when Walton goes full Walton, snuck in a solid zinger.
Kudos to the crew for providing a memorable Pac-12 basketball moment. Those have been few and far between this year.
[@CJZero]
