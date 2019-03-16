Johnny Manziel Signs With AAF, Giving Him One Last Chance At Football

Johnny Manziel has signed a player agreement with the Alliance of American Football.

Johnny Manziel now will go through the AAF waiver system since the San Antonio Commanders released his college allocation rights. Lowest win-loss percentage up first for Johnny Football. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2019

The San Antonio Commanders have released his college allocation rights, and he was picked up off waivers by the Memphis Express. The AAF is giving Manziel what is likely his last shot at football.

AAF says Johnny Manziel has been assigned to the Memphis Express. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 17, 2019

Since winning the Heisman Trophy in 2012 Manziel’s football career has been a disaster. He had an up-and-down 2013 season at Texas A&M mixed in with a ton of off-field issues. Then the Cleveland Browns drafted him in the first-round of the 2014 NFL Draft and…well, that was the highlight of his professional career.

In two seasons with the Browns he played in 15 games and completed 57.0 percent of his passes, for 1,675 yards, with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He quarterback rating over that time was a brutal 74.4 and, given his repeatedly disciplinary issues, was absolutely not worth the headache.

He spent the 2018 season with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League and was similarly terrible. In eight games he completed 64.2 percent of his passes, for 1,290 yards, with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was then released and banned from the CFL for violating his contract.

Manziel’s chance with the AAF is likely his last in professional football. He’s burned so many bridges there are few left out there who have any patience for his antics. He’s simply not good enough at football to pull the kind of crap he does.