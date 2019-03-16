UFC's Molly McCann Suffers Gruesome Eye Injury

Molly “Meatball” McCann became the first English woman to win in the UFC by defeating Priscilla Cachoeira by a unanimous decision. But in the process, McCann suffered one of the more gruesome-looking eye injuries:
Yeesh…
Molly “Meatball” McCann became the first English woman to win in the UFC by defeating Priscilla Cachoeira by a unanimous decision. But in the process, McCann suffered one of the more gruesome-looking eye injuries:
Yeesh…
When you gotta go, you gotta go.
No frills, all business.
You hate to see it.
The Dolphins need to go get Rosen.
Ted Rath could be in serious trouble.
Hill being investigated.
The couple was spotted in public for the first time. 1 2 3 4 5 6 …7
Barbara Palvin; Ryan Tannehill traded to Titans; Kareem Hunt suspended eight games and more.
Comments