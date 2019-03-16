USA Today Sports

UFC's Molly McCann Suffers Gruesome Eye Injury

Molly “Meatball” McCann became the first English woman to win in the UFC by defeating Priscilla Cachoeira by a unanimous decision. But in the process, McCann suffered one of the more gruesome-looking eye injuries:

Yeesh…

