1994 NCAA Tournament Selection Show Announced Entire Field in Less Than 8 Minutes

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show has taken some knocks in recent years. There was the 120-minute affair in 2016 which was hurt by the bracket leaking early. There was last year’s choice to reveal teams alphabetically, which went over like a lead balloon. This year, CBS will get back to basics, revealing the bracket first, like God intended.

There will, however, likely be more air for this show to breathe than the 30-minute show preceding the 1994 tournament.

There was a 27-second graphic intro. A fresh-faced Jim Nantz, flanked by Billy Packer and Bill Raftery, welcomed viewers and threw it out to James Brown within nine seconds. Brown spoke for 11 seconds before revealing the four No. 1 seeds.

If you’re thinking, “oh, no, that’s way too fast, humans weren’t meant to move at such a breakneck speed,” you’ll be astounded at what happens.

Brown launches into the East Region seeding without pause or gimmick. Pairings begin at the one-minute mark of the broadcast. The second region, the Southeast, is a quarter-done before three minutes have elapsed. The entire field is announced in a tight 7-minutes 50-seconds.

It’s a remarkable piece of footage and proof of just how efficient the process could be if needed. And a reminder that things change.