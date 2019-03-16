NFL USA Today Sports

Video: Panthers Lineman Taylor Hearn Gets Dropped in a Street Fight

As shown by TMZ, Taylor Hearn, offensive guard for the Carolina Panthers, was involved in a street fight outside a bar. Hearn fell to the ground after being punched in the face:

The police arrived at the scene but no arrests were made.

