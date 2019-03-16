VIDEO: Doc Rivers and Jim Boylen Gave Us the Rare Simultaneous Coach Ejections

Watch enough sports and you’ll see it all. That’s one way we rationalize sitting on our rears and rotting in front of a television. Sometimes it feels like it’s not worth it, and other times you’re privy to a double coach ejection and it reminds you that, yeah, this is definitely what life’s all about.

Jim Boylen and Doc Rivers achieved the rare synergy Friday night after getting into it with the officials and each other on the sideline. The issue at hand was screens — their legality, legislation, and long-term impact.

Boylen was particularly upset after losing Ryan Arcidiacono to a hard hit earlier in the game. Rivers didn’t appreciate having his team called dirty. The refs, who have to hear it from everyone all the time, were understandably fed up with the whole incident.

Rivers joked that he watched the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ easy win with a bottle of red wine. No word if Boylen sipped on white to complete the counterweight part of this vignette.