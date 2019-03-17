WATCH: Giannis Dunks On Ben Simmons, Calls Him A 'F***ing Baby'

Giannis Antetokounmpo clearly isn’t a fan of Ben Simmons. On Sunday, as the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers went head-to-head, Giannis threw down a monster dunk on Simmons, got in his face and aimed some shade at him.

Check this out:

Giannis says Ben Simmons is “a baby. a f**king baby.” pic.twitter.com/bjVAAulZnv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 17, 2019

It’s hard to read lips sometimes, but this one is pretty clear. Giannis is not a fan of the Sixers’ point-forward.

To Simmons’ credit, he answered back on the next possession:

10 seconds later, Simmons tip slams on Giannis’ head and primal screams in his grill let’s go pic.twitter.com/fv9rhP4Bn9 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 17, 2019

Giannis was taking his frustration out on the Sixers all night, he targeted Boban Marjanovic earlier:

Only Giannis can run through Boban pic.twitter.com/9tvQlOE54o — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 17, 2019

The Bucks are the best team in the NBA, and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers are currently the third seed in the East, so we could definitely be looking at these teams matching up in the Eastern Conference Finals. The fact that they’re building up a bit of a rivalry is great for the NBA.