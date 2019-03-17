Ja Morant vs. Markus Howard Is The Best NCAA Tournament One-On-One Matchup

Ja Morant and Markus Howard will face each other in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Every die-hard basketball fan should be salivating over the potential of that duel.

Morant’s Murray State Racers will battle Howard’s Marquette Golden Eagles on Thursday in Hartford. The Racers are the 12-seed in the West Region, while the Golden Eagles come in as the five-seed.

Morant has been one of the nation’s most explosive players all season. The 6’3″ sophomore guard is averaging 24.6 points, 10.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 36.5 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from 3-point range. He’s not just a shooter/scorer, he can dunk, has outstanding vision

You want highlights to show what he’s capable of? We got em:

Meanwhile, Howard has been incredible during his junior season. The 5’11” guard is averaging 25.0 points, 4.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.6 minutes per game. He’s shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from 3-point range. He’s a prolific scorer who dropped 45 points twice this season and hung 53 on Creighton back in January.

Howard highlights? Check em out:

When Morant and Howard tangle on Thursday night, it will be must-watch television. Check your local listings.