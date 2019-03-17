John Calipari is a Masterful Recruiter and Interior Decorator

John Calipari’s Wildcats earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Kentucky coach was interviewed on CBS’ Selection Show shortly after finding out his team’s fate. A savvy veteran of the whole stage-management thing, Calipari used the opportunity to gain a recruiting edge.

Putting the jerseys of former Kentucky players who have gone in the top five of the NBA draft and turned into superstars is such a smart move. There are no offdays when it comes to five-star recruits.

The motif of this particular room is “success.” A bit gaudy and forced, but it serves a purpose.