VIDEO: Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens Stretchered Off After Brutal Leg Injury

Kyle Ahrens suffered a scary fall during the Big Ten Tournament championship game Sunday afternoon and had to be stretchered off the court. The Michigan State forward appeared to roll his ankle badly, and trainers were forced to put an air cast on his leg.

Here’s the play where he injured it, watch his left leg:

Tough injury in the Big 10 Championship… Michigan State forward Kyler Ahrens came down on his left ankle. 🙏Prayers to Kyle for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/PYgXn6v45U — Sports Plug (@_SportsPlug) March 17, 2019

Ahrens was clearly crying as the team’s trainers tended to him. As the scene unfolded head coach Tom Izzo and several of his teammates also broke down in tears.

Michigan and Michigan State are battling for the Big Ten Tournament title, but that moment really put a damper on a competitive first half. The entire crowd — both fan bases included — got seriously emotional.

There was some good news though:

Per Michigan State PR: X-rays are negative for a fracture on Kyle Ahrens. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) March 17, 2019

Ahrens is a 23-year-old junior who has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He was already bothered by a back injury entering Sunday’s game. He missed the entire 2017-18 season due to a foot injury.

Here’s some of the Twitter reaction to watching the scene unfold:

They are bring out the cart for Kyle Ahrens. pic.twitter.com/LotUAPqCPO — Rico Beard (@RicoBeard) March 17, 2019

The whole MSU team came out to support Kyle Ahrens and fans of both teams gave him a standing ovation after a gruesome-looking leg injury: pic.twitter.com/DrduJe0bPv — Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) March 17, 2019

This is an awful scene. Michigan State’s Kyle Ahrens left the court in tears, leg in a brace, and on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/ZskDtRvv5G — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 17, 2019

Tom Izzo consoles Kyle Ahrens. pic.twitter.com/KgGKoH7QaQ — Mike Mulholland (@mulho2mj) March 17, 2019

Awful moment for kyle Ahrens The entire stadium applauded him as he was carried away from the court. pic.twitter.com/7PywsSsUYp — Marc-Grégor Campredon (@MarcGregor) March 17, 2019

Ahrens is going to be stretchered off the court. Brutal, brutal ankle injury. Entire United Center crowd giving him a standing ovation and MSU teammates are completely surrounding him. — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) March 17, 2019

That's hard to watch. Kyle Ahrens with a serious injury. Teammates, staff and fans are all emotional. — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) March 17, 2019