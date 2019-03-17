VIDEO: Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens Stretchered Off After Brutal Leg Injury

Kyle Ahrens suffered a scary fall during the Big Ten Tournament championship game Sunday afternoon and had to be stretchered off the court. The Michigan State forward appeared to roll his ankle badly, and trainers were forced to put an air cast on his leg.
Here’s the play where he injured it, watch his left leg:
Ahrens was clearly crying as the team’s trainers tended to him. As the scene unfolded head coach Tom Izzo and several of his teammates also broke down in tears.
Michigan and Michigan State are battling for the Big Ten Tournament title, but that moment really put a damper on a competitive first half. The entire crowd — both fan bases included — got seriously emotional.
There was some good news though:
Ahrens is a 23-year-old junior who has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He was already bothered by a back injury entering Sunday’s game. He missed the entire 2017-18 season due to a foot injury.
Here’s some of the Twitter reaction to watching the scene unfold:
