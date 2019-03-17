VIDEO: LeBron Disengaged in Lakers Huddle, Clyde Frazier Calls Him Out

Clyde Frazier criticizes LeBron for not being “part of the team” and says “he doesn’t really care” 😳 pic.twitter.com/cHGumjnI8L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2019

The Lakers are playing the Knicks at Madison Square Garden today, and MSG cameras caught LeBron James distant at the end of the bench while the Lakers were huddling, disengaged about whatever it was the team was talking about.

Longtime MSG color commentator and former Knicks great Walt “Clyde” Frazier had some pretty pointed criticism for LeBron. “When you’re the face of the NBA, I think you should be more a part of your team, folks, no matter what is going on. In the public you gotta be a part of the team,” Frazier said. “Maybe in the locker room you’re not but you have to exude that type of togetherness in public. And right now we can see that he doesn’t really care.”

Sitting apart from the Lakers’ huddle is nothing new for LeBron this season. The Lakers entered today’s game at 31-38, 11th in the Western Conference. While this season showed promise before his groin injury sustained on Christmas Day against the Warriors, ever since then it’s been a tailspin. The world will be watching to see whether LeBron, Magic Johnson, and Rob Pelinka will be able to lure another star to the Lakers this offseason.