Michigan State Got Absolutely Hosed By NCAA Tournament Selection Committee

Michigan State just won the Big Ten Tournament, and their reward for doing so was getting absolutely hosed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. They are in the same Eastern region as Duke, the top overall seed in the tournament, in a decision that is going to strain credulity when the committee gets around to putting someone on television to justify it.

Including the Big Ten Tournament, Sparty had three wins over Michigan, two wins over Wisconsin, two wins over Iowa, and wins against Purdue, Maryland, Minnesota, Texas, Florida, and UCLA.

Every year it seems like the Big Ten Tournament game ends too late for the selection committee to properly evaluate it, and this year Michigan State was a victim of these circumstances.

Duke versus Michigan State would be one heckuva Elite 8 matchup if both teams make it there.