Richard Sherman and Mike Florio Are Getting Feisty

Here we were, enjoying Championship Sunday, some finally nice weather in the midwest, and getting ready for the work week when a Twitter spat emerged between Mike Florio and Richard Sherman.

It started when Florio posted a story about the a group of agents and about 60 players having a meeting that happened in conjunction with NFLPA meetings that, his sources said, did not go well. The collective bargaining agreement is starting to see its hourglass come to an end so the player interest sides need to get their ducks in a row in advance of what is always a face-off with the owners.

Sherman, who was at the meeting and whose non-agent-negotiated contract being panned by agents according to Florio’s story, disagreed:

Lmao this is such a joke. I was in the meeting. Constructive conversation but hey I guess that headline isn’t sensational enough. https://t.co/LOoC3tExpd — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 17, 2019

Florio responded:

I guess I need to post the entire memo and let the readers decide. https://t.co/VpIeJeU8Pj — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 17, 2019

And so did Sherman:

Should I post the email between you and the agents? https://t.co/C2YvjUcZWt — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 17, 2019

Florio has posted the memo. It will be interesting to observe if this continues to flare up on Twitter, or if the posting of the memo is the last word.