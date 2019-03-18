USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Hailee Steinfeld; Duke Is A Huge Favorite; Ranking NCAA Tournament Field

Hailee Steinfeld

PM Roundup

1 hour ago

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which welcomes you to the best week in sports.

Hailee will get more “Bumblebee”: Hailee Steinfeld will likely star in additional “Bumblebee” movies which will feature more action. The first offering of a standalone “Bumblebee” movie did well at the box office, but wasn’t a smash hit. That said, it garnered fantastic reviews.

✨VANITY FAIR ✨

💛

Dukies favored big: Duke will enter the 2019 NCAA Tournament as the biggest favorites to win the title since Kentucky in 2015. Those Wildcats entered the tournament undefeated but lost to Wisconsin in the Final Four.

Tournament field ranked: A ranking of this year’s NCAA Tournament field from 1 to 68.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

