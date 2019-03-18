NCAA Tournament Schedule and Point Spreads

March Madness is upon us! As you’re filling out your brackets, it’s always helpful to know who is really favored, not just what the selection committee’s seeding says. Here are the point spreads for all the known matchups on Thursday and Friday, courtesy of CG Technology oddsmaker Jason Simbal.

Thursday

12:15 p.m. | CBS | Des Moines I

(10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville (-5)

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

12:40 p.m. | truTV | Jacksonville I

(14) Yale vs. (3) LSU (-8)

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

1:30 p.m. | TNT | Salt Lake City I

(12) New Mexico St. vs. (5) Auburn (-6.5)

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington

2:00 p.m. | TBS | Hartford I

(13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida St. (-10)

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen

After conc. I | CBS | Des Moines II

(15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan St. (-19)

Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson

After conc. I | truTV | Jacksonville II

(11) Temple/Belmont vs. (6) Maryland

Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl

After conc. I | TNT | Salt Lake City II

(13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas (-8)

Catalon / Lappas // Byington

After conc. I | TBS | Hartford II

(12) Murray St. vs. (5) Marquette (-4)

Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen

6:50 p.m. | TNT | Des Moines III

(10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada (-2)

Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson

7:10 p.m. | CBS | Jacksonville III

(15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky (-21.5)

Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl

7:20 p.m. | TBS } Hartford III

(11) Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. (6) Villanova (-5.5)

Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen

7:27 p.m. | truTV | Salt Lake City III

(16) Prairie View A&M/ Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Gonzaga

Catalon / Lappas // Byington

After conc. III | TNT | Des Moines IV

(15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan (-15.5)

Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson

After conc. III | CBS | Jacksonville IV

(10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford (-3)

Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl

After conc. III | TBS | Hartford IV

(14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue (-12.5)

Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen

After conc. III | truTV | Salt Lake City IV

(9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse (-2)

Catalon / Lappas // Byington

Friday

12:15 p.m. | CBS | Columbus I

(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati (-3.5)

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

12:40 p.m. | truTV | Columbia I

(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss (-1.5)

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

1:30 p.m. | TNT | Tulsa I

(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech (-14.5)

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

2:00 p.m. | TBS | San Jose I

(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas St. (-5.5)

Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude

After conc. I | CBS | Columbus II

(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee (-17.5)

Anderson / Webber // LaForce

After conc. I | truTV | Columbia II

(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia (-23.5)

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

After conc. I | TNT | Tulsa II

(11) St. John’s/ Arizona St. vs. (6) Buffalo

Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn

After conc. I | TBS | San Jose II

(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin (PK)

Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude

6:50 p.m. | TNT | Columbus III

(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah St. (-3.5)

Anderson / Webber // LaForce

7:10 p.m. | CBS | Columbia III

(16) N.C. Central/North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

7:20 p.m. | TBS | Tulsa III

(14) Georgia St. vs. (3) Houston (-12)

Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn

7:27 p.m. | truTV | San Jose III

(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi St. (-7)

Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude

After conc. III |TNT | Columbus IV

(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina (-24.5)

Anderson / Webber // LaForce

After conc. III | CBS | Columbia IV

(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU (-1)

Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

After conc. III | TBS | Tulsa IV

(11) Ohio St. vs. (6) Iowa St. (-6)

Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn

After conc. III | Tru TV | San Jose IV

(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech (-10)

Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude