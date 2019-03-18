NCAA Tournament Schedule and Point Spreads

March Madness is upon us! As you’re filling out your brackets, it’s always helpful to know who is really favored, not just what the selection committee’s seeding says. Here are the point spreads for all the known matchups on Thursday and Friday, courtesy of CG Technology oddsmaker Jason Simbal.
Thursday
12:15 p.m. | CBS | Des Moines I
(10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville (-5)
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
12:40 p.m. | truTV | Jacksonville I
(14) Yale vs. (3) LSU (-8)
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
1:30 p.m. | TNT | Salt Lake City I
(12) New Mexico St. vs. (5) Auburn (-6.5)
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington
2:00 p.m. | TBS | Hartford I
(13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida St. (-10)
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen
After conc. I | CBS | Des Moines II
(15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan St. (-19)
Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson
After conc. I | truTV | Jacksonville II
(11) Temple/Belmont vs. (6) Maryland
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
After conc. I | TNT | Salt Lake City II
(13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas (-8)
Catalon / Lappas // Byington
After conc. I | TBS | Hartford II
(12) Murray St. vs. (5) Marquette (-4)
Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen
6:50 p.m. | TNT | Des Moines III
(10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada (-2)
Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson
7:10 p.m. | CBS | Jacksonville III
(15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky (-21.5)
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
7:20 p.m. | TBS } Hartford III
(11) Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. (6) Villanova (-5.5)
Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen
7:27 p.m. | truTV | Salt Lake City III
(16) Prairie View A&M/ Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Gonzaga
Catalon / Lappas // Byington
After conc. III | TNT | Des Moines IV
(15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan (-15.5)
Harlan / Miller / Bonner // Jacobson
After conc. III | CBS | Jacksonville IV
(10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford (-3)
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
After conc. III | TBS | Hartford IV
(14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue (-12.5)
Blackburn / Antonelli // Schriffen
After conc. III | truTV | Salt Lake City IV
(9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse (-2)
Catalon / Lappas // Byington
Friday
12:15 p.m. | CBS | Columbus I
(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati (-3.5)
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce
12:40 p.m. | truTV | Columbia I
(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss (-1.5)
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
1:30 p.m. | TNT | Tulsa I
(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech (-14.5)
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn
2:00 p.m. | TBS | San Jose I
(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas St. (-5.5)
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude
After conc. I | CBS | Columbus II
(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee (-17.5)
Anderson / Webber // LaForce
After conc. I | truTV | Columbia II
(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia (-23.5)
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
After conc. I | TNT | Tulsa II
(11) St. John’s/ Arizona St. vs. (6) Buffalo
Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn
After conc. I | TBS | San Jose II
(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin (PK)
Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude
6:50 p.m. | TNT | Columbus III
(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah St. (-3.5)
Anderson / Webber // LaForce
7:10 p.m. | CBS | Columbia III
(16) N.C. Central/North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
7:20 p.m. | TBS | Tulsa III
(14) Georgia St. vs. (3) Houston (-12)
Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn
7:27 p.m. | truTV | San Jose III
(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi St. (-7)
Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude
After conc. III |TNT | Columbus IV
(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina (-24.5)
Anderson / Webber // LaForce
After conc. III | CBS | Columbia IV
(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU (-1)
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
After conc. III | TBS | Tulsa IV
(11) Ohio St. vs. (6) Iowa St. (-6)
Nessler / Lavin / Jackson // Washburn
After conc. III | Tru TV | San Jose IV
(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech (-10)
Dedes / Elmore / Smith // Gold-Onwude
