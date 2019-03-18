Roundup: Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket, Howard Stern vs. Wendy Williams, Porn Site Sued

Nina Agdal … Printable NCAA Tournament bracket … Donald Trump threatens federal investigation of SNL … Texas woman gives birth to six babies in nine minutes … Miami bans the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup spray … Louisiana paid out $26 million in accidental tax refunds, wants it back … U.S. Navy veteran sentenced to 10 years of prison in Iran … 320-pound woman convicted of killing nine-year-old girl after sitting on her as form of punishment … “Fugitive wanted for killing off-duty NYPD cop caught 2 decades later” … Captain Marvel has grossed $760 million globally … Russell Westbrook gets suspended one game for 16th technical … “Supreme Court ruling in Sandy Hook case could reveal gun manufacturer’s confidential marketing strategy for semiautomaic firearms” … Rosie O’Donnell says that her father sexually abused her …

Fun obit for 92-year-old former bartender who poured drinks for stars including Joe Strummer and Eddie Vedder [Sun-Times]

It’s Mark Zuckerberg’s way or the highway at Facebook [Recode]

Howard Stern and Wendy Williams are beefing [Page Six]

“More than 20 women are suing the owners of an adult website “Girls Do Porn” for setting up an elaborate scheme, in hopes of tricking them into agreeing to be filmed in erotic videos.” [NBC LA]

The shooting in New Zealand is the latest example of how platforms must figure out what to do about the inherent dangers of airing live streaming [New Yorker]

The 24-year-old killer of the boss of the Gambino crime family may have done so in retaliation for being told by him to stay away from one of his female relatives [NY Times]

“Ethiopia’s transport minister said Sunday that information from the flight data recorder on the Ethio­pian Airlines jet that crashed last week shows “clear similarities” with the crash of the same type of plane in Indonesia in October.” [Washington Post]

HEZONJA BLOCKS JAMES GAME OVER pic.twitter.com/kLwvlYl7Mc — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 17, 2019

LeBron stuffed by Mario Hezonja at the buzzer

World War II soldiers find out the war is over

Jay-Z rides subway, tells old lady sitting next to him who he is