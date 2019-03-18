Straightforward Selection Show Scores Big Ratings for CBS

Last night’s NCAA March Madness Selection Show on CBS earned a 4.0 rating, the highest since 2014, an indication that sanity can occasionally be rewarded. The show returned to a 60-minute format and a more traditional way of announcing the field.

CBS also had a great lead-in with Michigan and Michigan State battling to the final seconds in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game.

Last year’s program was on TBS, two-hours long, and revealed the teams alphabetically. The 1.6 rating was down 52 percent from 2017’s 3.2.

In short, not great. Don’t think we’ll be seeing much experimentation like that in the future.