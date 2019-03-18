Possible Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket Pops Up Hours Before Selection Show

The Women’s NCAA Tournament bracket will be unveiled at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN. It appears portions of it have already appeared on ESPNU, which would definitely be bad.
The eagle-eyed viewer has used his powers of deduction to complete an entire bracket.
We’ll see.
It is entirely possible these are placeholders for the graphics department to work with when the actual bracket is ready. Or, it’s reason for those teams on the bubble who don’t see their names here to really panic.
The men’s bracket leaked in 2016, leading to chaos.
Comments