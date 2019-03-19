PM Roundup: Hunter King; Mike Trout Gets Huge New Contract, A New Low For LeBron James

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is currently flying to New York City and cannot take your calls.

Hunter has a new pup: Hunter King has a new dog and is showing it off on her Instagram account. I mean, objectively, that’s a cute dog.

Trout gets paid: Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are reportedly close to agreeing to a new 13-year, $430 million contract. It will be the largest contract in professional sports history and could signal a shift in how baseball does business, as players will likely start re-signing with their clubs rather than risking it on the open market.

A new low for LeBron?: Is missing the playoffs this season the lowest point of LeBron James’ career?

Tweet of the Day:

Great Deal for Mike Trout. $430 Million AND Octobers off. https://t.co/zUfCS1uv94 — MLB Memes (@MLBMeme) March 19, 2019

