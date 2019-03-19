Thoughts and a Question on ESPN Courting Peyton Manning for Monday Night Football

This will not come as a shocker, but the post-Jason Witten era of Monday Night Football is filled with Peyton Manning rumors. The Hollywood Reporter states ESPN is courting Manning to join the booth. While it is unclear Manning’s interest in the role, here are some thought and a question in reaction to the news:

The Tony Romo factor

No challenge for Manning will be greater to overcome than the inevitable comparisons he will draw to Tony Romo. Every network is looking for their Romo. Even if Manning is great at color-commentary, and he projects to be that, just great doesn’t top or even match what Romo is. Especially coming off the performances Romo has in the playoffs in the booth, Manning is sure to lose out on the Peyton Manning vs. Tony Romo The Broadcaster Debate if his talents are taken to Monday Night Football.