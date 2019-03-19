USA Today Sports

Roundup: Woman Sucked Into Her Parents' Grave; Mystery Pooper on Broadway; Growing Up Without Sauce

Roundup

Great to see Guy Fieri’s kid is getting new kicks … Facebook being hurt by the business model it helped breakOld-fashioned horse rescue … Kellyanne Conway encourages everyone to read mosque shooter’s manifestoThere’s a mystery pooper on BroadwayFortnight incident rocks MLB locker room … Bengals cut Vontaze Burfict … So much gambling on the tournament to come … Future scholars will marvel at Aunt Becky’s fall from graceClassic meddling queenSkipping the NIT is the new hotnessTanking SZN is hereFrancesa vs. Kay is heating up …  Good, because every entity should accept cashDevin Nunes is suing Twitter and it’s going to be amazing … Finally, a productive T-shirt cannon … Minka Kelly .. Perhaps the worst thing that could ever happen

Quite a coming-of-age story about sauce. Absolutely enthralling. [New York Times]

Presidential candidate comes out against circumcision, excited to see how it works out for him.. [Daily Beast]

Did tape recorders ruin magazine writing? [CJR]

Wow, congratulations to Auburn.

Looking very good, only a matter of time now.

Stephen Curry is money from everywhere.

