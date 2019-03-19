Like Stephen A. Smith, I Also Thought Mike Scioscia Was Still Managing the Angels

Stephen A. Smith has been goofing up football stuff recently. People have noticed. Because of that, people have been on heightened watch for the next gaffe. And those will happen when you eat up airtime like Pac-Man.

Discussing Mike Trout’s enormous contract today, Smith wondered what impact it would have on Mike Scioscia, who no longer manages the Los Angeles Angels.

You know what? I also thought the longtime skipper was still at the helm. Completely forgot that Brad Ausmus has taken over the reins. Got your back, Mr. Smith. Very understandable mix-up.

It does feel like the first few days of baseball season are spent largely reacting with shock that Player X is with Team Y.