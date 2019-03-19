Tamba Hali is Tweeting Somewhat Erratically

Former NFL linebacker Tamba Hali has had plenty of friction with his neighbors. The saga continued late last night. And while it’s probably best to get the full picture by reading his feed in reverse chronological order, here are the Cliff Notes.
Hali is accusing them of attacking him and his spirituality, offering pictures of a so-called mysterious light as proof.
Reasonable minds can disagree on what these bursts of lights indicate.
Hali’s flurry of activity has understandably worried some.
Hali has promised more content this morning, so stay tuned.
