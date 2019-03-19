Tamba Hali is Tweeting Somewhat Erratically

Former NFL linebacker Tamba Hali has had plenty of friction with his neighbors. The saga continued late last night. And while it’s probably best to get the full picture by reading his feed in reverse chronological order, here are the Cliff Notes.

Hali is accusing them of attacking him and his spirituality, offering pictures of a so-called mysterious light as proof.

My neighbor is a Docter when I went to him he told to go to Africa and search for something that never existed. Please cut it with the Docter talk. If people are truly wanting to help let us all go to my neighbors home and pray with him. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) March 19, 2019

I’m not sure what I’ve done to be attacked by this many people and yet they’ve failed numerous TIMES. JESUS IS THE WAY AND HIS COVERING IS ALL OVER THIS PLACE. WE REBUKE AND BOUND AND CAST ANY EVIL WORKS OF THE DEVIL AND I PRAY THE LORD APEAK TO TOUR HEART. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) March 19, 2019

I’m ok but people are scared around this neighborhood and they are using these false GODs to attack my family every night. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) March 19, 2019

I know what I saw you can be in denial!!! pic.twitter.com/HN5afKJTX8 — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) March 19, 2019

Reasonable minds can disagree on what these bursts of lights indicate.

Hali’s flurry of activity has understandably worried some.

I really hope that someone in the Overland Park, KS (or who knows of people in that area) get Tamba Hali the help that he needs. These Tweets are concerning and symptomatic of a paranoid scizophrenic. pic.twitter.com/7UZ3mtiVVD — Ethan Hammerman (@Ethanhamm) March 19, 2019

Hali has promised more content this morning, so stay tuned.