The Bills Shared a Stat About Their Running Game that Is Cool But Probably Not Relevant for Winning

Most combined career rushing yards by a RB duo. EVER. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/et87Qjgeg6 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 18, 2019

The Bills’ social media staff cooked up this image of LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore, who have combined to rush for more accumulated yards than any other running back duo on the same team than any other duo in NFL history.

The problem is, that past performance, especially at the running back position, is not especially valuable going forward. In addition to those rushing stats, Gore and McCoy will be a combined 66 years old when football season starts in September, which also must be up there if not at the top of the charts of oldest running back duos in NFL history.

Last season, McCoy averaged a paltry 3.2 yards per carry. Gore, who at 35 right now is the older of the two, averaged an impressive 4.6 ypc, but at 156 carries he had over 100 less rushing attempts than six of his last seven seasons (for the seventh in there, he had 99 more rushing attempts) and compiled the least total rushing yards — 722 — of his career since his rookie season.

Time and again, we see young running backs come in and light up the league right away, whether that was Kareem Hunt two years ago or James Conner replacing Le'Veon Bell this past season and averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Again, the Bills need something to get excited about. This rushing yards stat is cool, but don’t look for it to be any type of huge asset for them going forward.