VIDEO: Chauncey Billups Chides Paul Pierce for Blocking Isaiah Thomas Tribute Video

Things get awkward with Paul Pierce when confronted about the IT tribute video, tries to excuse it, eventually says "That's my night. If you don't like it, oh well." pic.twitter.com/ylwMPb9D0o — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) March 19, 2019

Isaiah Thomas finally got his tribute video from the Celtics on Monday night, and during ESPN’s NBA studio show Chauncey Billups had some fun chiding Paul Pierce about the time Pierce didn’t want to share his jersey retirement evening with said video.

Pierce got a little bit defensive, as Michelle Beadle jumped in on Billups’ side and Pierce accused them of double-teaming him.

This got awkward, yes, but it was interesting, and the type of moment that Countdown had been missing this season — as we approach the playoffs, it was by far the most memorable segment of the year.