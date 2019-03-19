VIDEO: Maurice Harkless is Out Here Blocking Shots With His Feet

No human innovation comes without brave risk-takers. Mankind will always need visionaries to grease the wheels of progress. Take Portland’s Maurice Harkless for example. Most would look at what he did last night — hanging on the net in order to block a shot with his feet — as wildly unorthodox and illegal.

SPIDER MOE

SPIDER MOE pic.twitter.com/RuN3ENkZYe — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 19, 2019

While that may be the correct take right now, who knows if this is exactly how basketball will be played in the future? Look at that athleticism and tell me the public wouldn’t love it. Plus, it’d be a great way to steal some international appeal from soccer.

Only a matter of time until someone gets hurt, though.