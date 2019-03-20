Here's Chad Kelly Getting Walloped by a Vacuum

Chad Kelly wandered into a home that wasn’t his after Von Miller’s Halloween party. And when you do that, there’s a chance you get chased out of the house by a man wielding a vacuum cleaner. Then the video eventually comes out. That’s life, and here it is.

Kelly reached a deal in which he pleaded guilty to second-degree trespassing. He was sentenced to a year probation and 50 hours of community service.

Opposing defenders could learn a lot about pestering the young quarterback by someone defending their own home.

[TMZ]