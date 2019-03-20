USC's Jake Olson Does 17 Reps On The Bench Press For Charity

Jake Olson is flat-out amazing. The blind USC long-snapper worked out at the Trojans’ Pro Day on Wednesday and he was the star of the afternoon.

Olson has been promoting his workout for a few weeks, as he planned to throw up bench press reps for charity. Well, he fired off 17 of them in an epic performance.

Check this out:

Amazing moment at USC Pro Day. Jake Olson, their blind long snapper, just had 17 reps on the bench press to raise funds for retinoblastoma, which took his eyesight. pic.twitter.com/kSxWZxanAX — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) March 20, 2019

Olson was born with retinoblastoma, which is cancer of the retina. His workout was to raise funds to fight the disease.

Olson lost his eyesight by the age of 12, when he had to have both of his eyes removed. He was a huge USC fan and Pete Carroll made him a part of the team.

In high school, Olson decided to try long-snapping and made the team. Then he walked on to USC to do the same thing. He actually got into games and successfully snapped on a few extra points: