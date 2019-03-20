PM Roundup: Margot Robbie; Ichiro Gets Great Welcome In Tokyo; Ben Roethlisberger Is The Problem

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is stuck in NYC for the next few days.

Margot in poster form: Margot Robbie is Sharon Tate in the poster for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” which has finally been released.

Ichiro welcomed home: Ichiro was the star of the show as the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics opened the baseball season in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Big Ben is the problem in Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger is the problem with the Pittsburgh Steelers according to two of his former teammates.

TJ Dillashaw Suspended For Positive Drug Test, Gives Up UFC Title

The Lakers Had to Trade D’Angelo Russell, But It’s Just Gotta Sting

Like Stephen A. Smith, I Also Thought Mike Scioscia Was Still Managing the Angels

Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner Chugs Wine, Dabs at Rangers Game

Clay Matthews has signed with the Rams after 10 seasons with the Packers

After locking up Mike Trout, the Angels need to find a way to win

The Giants are reportedly fans of Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins

Chad Kelly has pleaded guilty for trespassing

