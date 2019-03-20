Paxton Lynch Engaged to Denver Realtor Gabrielle Walker

Paxton Lynch, now a backup quarterback for the Seahawks, popped the question to his girlfriend, Denver realtor Gabrielle Walker. She affirmed, captioning on Instagram, “So overwhelmed with joy & excitement that I get to spend forever with the one who makes me smile most. I thank God for you every single day & look forward to having you by my side through every season of life. I love you sooo much!♥️💍 @paxtonlynch.”

Lynch wrote: “Forever!!! Gabrielle you are one of the strongest woman I’ve ever known and God has blessed you with the purest heart, I’m very blessed to be able to call you mine FOREVER. The love that I have for you has grown more each day and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. You have been by my side every minute and loved me unconditionally regardless of the circumstance! I love you so so so much! Future Mrs. Lynch”

Congrats to the happy couple!

