Paxton Lynch Engaged to Denver Realtor Gabrielle Walker

Paxton Lynch, now a backup quarterback for the Seahawks, popped the question to his girlfriend, Denver realtor Gabrielle Walker. She affirmed, captioning on Instagram, โ€œSo overwhelmed with joy & excitement that I get to spend forever with the one who makes me smile most. I thank God for you every single day & look forward to having you by my side through every season of life. I love you sooo much!โ™ฅ๏ธ๐Ÿ’ @paxtonlynch.โ€

Lynch wrote: “Forever!!! Gabrielle you are one of the strongest woman Iโ€™ve ever known and God has blessed you with the purest heart, Iโ€™m very blessed to be able to call you mine FOREVER. The love that I have for you has grown more each day and I canโ€™t wait to see what the future holds for us. You have been by my side every minute and loved me unconditionally regardless of the circumstance! I love you so so so much! Future Mrs. Lynch”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Flip the page for more photos of the bride-to-be: