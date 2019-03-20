Roundup: Michael Cohen Raised Tons of Red Flags; Is Mike Trout a Bargain?; Tate Martell Cleared to Play

Robert Mueller started investigating Michael Cohen almost immediately … Cold water dumped on Big Ben fumbling on purpose story … Cool new bike helmet … This is all kinds of messed-up and sad … Cory Booker really likes coffee … Facebook killed it … Will one of baseball’s unbreakable records be broken this year … Prosecutors offer deal to Robert Kraft … Tigers’ Michael Fulmer needs Tommy John surgery … A very trusting guy … For sure going to watch this Marcia Clark television show … Scientists have discovered a way to give blind mice vision … Tate Martell granted immediate eligibility at Miami … Former AOL boss gets more than $60 million for Verizon exit … So, San Francisco homes are even too expensive for tech workers … Netflix CEO disputes they are a tech company … U.S. reveals $500 million supercomputer in high stake race with China ….

Paul Ryan is on the new, slimmed down board at Fox. Is that a demotion or a promotion? [TPM]

AAC, ESPN agree to 12-year-deal. [Sports Business Journal]

Is Mike Trout actually worth much more than $430 million? [The Ringer]

Here is a look at some more benefits to Lakers benching LeBron James for the rest of the season. [LA Times]

New Yorker writer Kathryn Schulz on her father’s stack of books [New Yorker]

Other countries are interested in how Boeing passed US regulatory muster [NY Times]

Lauren Sanchez’s brother “explains” why he leaked Jeff Bezos sexts [Daily Mail]

I’m sorry, what?