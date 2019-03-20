Syracuse's Frank Howard Suspended Indefinitely

Syracuse has suspended guard Frank Howard indefinitely for a violation of athletic department policy, the university announced Wednesday evening. The ninth-seeded Orange play Baylor Thursday night.

There are no further details and the phrasing is interesting. Howard achieved viral infamy after trying to trip Duke’s Zion Williamson during the ACC Tournament last week.

Dude tried to trip Zion? pic.twitter.com/m1qCCl9ivB — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 15, 2019

Howard averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 assists and 2.0 rebounds this season. It’s a major loss for Syracuse, who, as a reward, will likely face Gonzaga in the next round.