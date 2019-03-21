If Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Are Really Dating They're a Power Couple

WWE

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been photographed together out and about. Maybe they are platonic friends or maybe as some wrestling fans are speculating they are dating. If they are indeed a couple, they are two of the best at their craft of professional wrestling in the world.

Both Rollins and Lynch, having won their respective Royal Rumble battle royals, are in main event title matches at WrestleMania next month. Rollins is facing Brock Lesnar while Lynch is in a triple-threat match with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Since attacking Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, Lynch has arguably been WWE’s most popular performer (Kofi Kingston has also entered the discussion as of late).

 

