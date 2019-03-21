If Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Are Really Dating They're a Power Couple

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been photographed together out and about. Maybe they are platonic friends or maybe as some wrestling fans are speculating they are dating. If they are indeed a couple, they are two of the best at their craft of professional wrestling in the world.

Everyone out there wondering if Seth and Becky are dating while I'm over here wondering what she's reading on her phone 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qod2LPYP2m — The Mad Hatter ☕🎩🙃 (@FiendOrFriend) March 16, 2019

Becky y Seth son tan lindos juntos Activated shippeo mode ♡️ pic.twitter.com/RuWZKAU7ai — αмвяσѕє gιяℓ ♡️ (@AmbroseGirl18_) March 16, 2019

Both Rollins and Lynch, having won their respective Royal Rumble battle royals, are in main event title matches at WrestleMania next month. Rollins is facing Brock Lesnar while Lynch is in a triple-threat match with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Since attacking Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, Lynch has arguably been WWE’s most popular performer (Kofi Kingston has also entered the discussion as of late).