Charles Barkley Admits He's Never Played Chess

Whatever your opinion might be of Charles Barkley, it’s hard to deny that he’s an entertaining TV host.

Barkley has pivoted from a controversial career in the NBA filled with fines and suspensions to a key part of the most popular pregame show on TV, Inside The NBA. His comedy highlight reel continued on Thursday during the pregame show for the opening games of the NCAA tournament. Barkley said the game of basketball was like chess and checkers, and when asked to choose one for the sake of his metaphor, admitted that he had never played chess, but heard it was hard.

Charles Barkley off to a strong start with his NCAA tournament analysis… pic.twitter.com/mBZn87jMh1 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 21, 2019

Naturally, the partner-in-crime pairing of Ernie Johnson andKenny Smith ribbed Barkley accordingly.

Maybe this moment will be the impetus Barkley needs to pick up the game.