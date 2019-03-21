REPORT: Colin Kaepernick Paid Less Than $10 Million In NFL Settlement

Colin Kaepernick didn’t make out as well as some thought in his grievance settlement with the NFL.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Kaepernick received less than $10 million in his settlement with the league. People briefed on the deal spoke to the Journal, but the terms remain confidential.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid had alleged the league’s teams colluded to keep them out of the league.

While that’s a ton of cash, that’s nowhere near what was expected.

When the settlement was initially announced, most expected Kaepernick to get much more cash than that. Speculation rose to around $80 million in some cases:

Number NFL team officials are speculating to me is the NFL paid Kaepernick in the $60 to $80 million range. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 15, 2019

That said, Mike Florio claimed the number was much lower, though he didn’t provide a figure.

Look, Kaepernick got a ton of dough and likely deserved it. But the hyperbole around what he could have gotten has clearly proven to be false if the Journal’s reporting is correct.