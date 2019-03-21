Tough to Enjoy the NCAA Tournament Knowing Darren Rovell Didn't Fill Out a Bracket

Certain iron man performances in sports stand out. Cal Ripken Jr. comes to mind. Brett Favre lining up under center. Nick Wright defending LeBron James. They all pale in comparison to Darren Rovell not filling out an NCAA Tournament bracket.

There was some thought this year would be different, especially since Rovell now works for a gambling website. But, alas, our fearless sports-nugget finder just didn’t have the time.

I planned on filling out a bracket. But I never got around to it. The streak continues. And I’m not upset about it. Much more enjoyable to root for greatness over your 17 different combinations. At least to me. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 21, 2019

This, as always, is a crushing blow. And one has to think Rovell held this information for maximum impact. It seems borderline mean to drop this on a hopeful audience 10 minutes before the first game tips.

Going to be tough recover, and think about how this media member won’t have a vested interest in the first exciting upset or late-game theatrics.