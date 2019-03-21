Five Things To Know About Ja Morant

One of the most exciting players in the NCAA Tournament has an unusual name and an exceptional game. We’re not talking about Zion Williams, we’re talking about Ja Morant.

What team is Ja Morant on?

Morant is the do-everything star of Murray State, a trendy pick to make a Cinderella run. Such a trek would start by knocking off Marquette Thursday afternoon.

What is Ja Morant’s real name?

Ja Morant’s real name is Temetrius Morant. His nickname is a shortened version of his middle name, Jamel

Is Ja Morant a freshman?

He is not, he’s a sophomore. Morant averaged 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists. This year, Morant has a chance to be a top five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Racers guard is averaging 24.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game.

How are Ja Morant and Zion Williamson connected?

Ja played alongside Zion Williamson and Devontae Shuler in high school in South Carolina. A scout from Murray State visited the school to check in on a recruit before wandering into a gym next door and seeing Ja playing three-on-three. He immediately called Matt McMahon — Murray State’s head coach — and he drove three hours that day to see Ja play in an AAU camp put on by Chandler Parsons.

His father played with Ray Allen

His father, Tee Morant, was a high school teammate of Ray Allen and played basketball for Claflin University in South Carolina. Tee played professionally overseas and become a barber once Ja was born.