Michigan State started slow in their first round NCAA Tournament matchup against Bradley. An interesting moment occurred in the second half after the Spartans went on a 9-0 run and forced a Bradley timeout. Tom Izzo got in Aaron Henry’s face and started chewing him out, to the extent where Henry’s teammate Cassius Winston got in there and separated them.

It bears mentioning that it is not uncommon for Izzo to get fiery with players, but this was a little bit more severe than normal.